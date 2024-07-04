Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.09 and traded as low as C$10.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 29,404 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$379.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a current ratio of 10.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.09.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 73.49% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0308989 earnings per share for the current year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, invests in short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt investments in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments.

Featured Articles

