First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

