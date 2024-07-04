First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.17 and traded as low as C$7.83. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 411,655 shares.

First Majestic Silver Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.17.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.64%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

