First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.7 days.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNLIF opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $30.00.
First National Financial Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.