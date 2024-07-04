First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.7 days.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNLIF opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. First National Financial has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $30.00.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

