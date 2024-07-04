First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.80 to C$20.30 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.27.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$19.16 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of C$1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

