First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $20.56 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.