First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 147.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $41,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $52,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FGB opened at $3.95 on Thursday. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

