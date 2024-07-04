Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in June

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
FGSGF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Flat Glass Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flat Glass Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.