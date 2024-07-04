Floor & Decor’s (FND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.62.

Shares of FND opened at $97.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $124,341.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,473.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,778 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,791 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

