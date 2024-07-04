Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 918.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $22.96.
About Fluidra
