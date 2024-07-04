Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST) Short Interest Down 6.7% in June

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMST opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the hard-rock exploration and acquisition of lithium properties in Canada. Its lithium properties cover approximately 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a Lac Simard South property in a lithium camp situated on approximately 11,400 acres in Quebec.

