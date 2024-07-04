Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $77.37

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.37 ($0.98) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.90). Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 39,167 shares.

Foresight VCT Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.92. The firm has a market cap of £199.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Foresight VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Foresight VCT’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Foresight VCT’s payout ratio is presently 5,714.29%.

About Foresight VCT

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

