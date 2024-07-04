Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 31st total of 466,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of 572.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $100.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $2,327,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Forrester Research by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

