Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 1,250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,336.8 days.
Fosun International Price Performance
Shares of FOSUF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Fosun International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.
Fosun International Company Profile
