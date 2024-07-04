Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,336,800 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 1,250,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,336.8 days.

Shares of FOSUF opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Fosun International has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

