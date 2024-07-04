Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

