Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE FMS opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.437 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

