FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Down 7.1% in June

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 32,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

EMLD stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.59. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAC Emerald Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,968,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 679,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 376,681 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,799,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets operating in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

