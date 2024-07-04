Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 20,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Funko Trading Down 0.4 %
FNKO stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Funko, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
