Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Update

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 9,170,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

GOTU stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.14 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.