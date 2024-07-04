GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.6 days.

Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

