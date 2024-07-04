GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.6 days.
GDI Integrated Facility Services Price Performance
Shares of GDIFF stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $35.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
