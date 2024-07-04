GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDI shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 2.1 %

GDI stock opened at C$32.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$486.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.53. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of C$30.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

