GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the May 31st total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GDS

GDS Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.20.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GDS

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.