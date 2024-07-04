GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 3.9%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 146,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

