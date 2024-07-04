GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 14,082 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 1st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $1,331,500.00.

GeneDx Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WGS opened at $28.00 on Thursday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GeneDx by 531.7% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

