Geus Aart De Sells 5,893 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 5,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.00, for a total value of $3,547,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,403,766. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Geus Aart De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 27th, Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22.
- On Tuesday, June 25th, Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60.
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $606.99 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $418.51 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.82.
View Our Latest Research Report on SNPS
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.