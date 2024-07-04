Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global Lights Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GLAC stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. Global Lights Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,999,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

