Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Short Interest Update

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,030,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.68.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $96.55 on Thursday. Global Payments has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.05.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.