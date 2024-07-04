Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogoro
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gogoro Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:GGR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.45. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Gogoro Company Profile
Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.
