Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGRFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GGR opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $380.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.45. Gogoro has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

