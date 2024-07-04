Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.4197 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPIQ. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,038,000.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

