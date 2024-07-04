Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ:GPIQ opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $48.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.4197 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.
The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.
