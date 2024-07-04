Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.52

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.52 and traded as low as C$13.95. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 3,976 shares trading hands.

Goodfellow Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of C$105.33 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Company Profile

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

