Grab (NASDAQ:GRABW) Stock Price Down 3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Grab Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,502,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Grab makes up about 0.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

