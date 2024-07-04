Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $103,800.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,901 shares in the company, valued at $37,014,052.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

GDYN opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $805.76 million, a PE ratio of 351.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. American Trust grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.