Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 83,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,209,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Groupon Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Groupon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Groupon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,723 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Articles

