GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading 3.2% Higher

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 359,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 590,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.09.

About GS Chain

(Get Free Report)

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.