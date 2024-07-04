H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.12

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and traded as high as $3.13. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $280.83 million, a PE ratio of -312.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

