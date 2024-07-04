Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.65

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 7356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Hagerty Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 12,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $127,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,986,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,268,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,465 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $31,254.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,424,072 shares in the company, valued at $30,885,129.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,728 shares of company stock worth $2,149,857 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 20.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

