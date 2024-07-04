Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.