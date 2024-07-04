Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Update

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 8,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

