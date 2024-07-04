Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.59). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.50.
About Harvey Nash Group
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Nash Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.