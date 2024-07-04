Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 42,857 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38.

HAYW stock opened at $12.22 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $212.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,755,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hayward by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,511,000 after acquiring an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hayward by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,082,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 226,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the period.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

