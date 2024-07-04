Head to Head Comparison: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB)

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 4.35 $22.69 million N/A N/A Old Point Financial $80.50 million 0.95 $7.73 million $1.26 11.91

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 12.04% 6.82% 0.56% Old Point Financial 7.71% 6.11% 0.44%

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services beats Old Point Financial on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

