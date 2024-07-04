Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,035 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intapp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Intapp by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intapp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $45.43.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.18 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $176,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,934,297.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,101 in the last three months. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.