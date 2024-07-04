Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 981 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstCash by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,062,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,332,000 after buying an additional 219,983 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,352,000 after acquiring an additional 148,502 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at $8,347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,769,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $103.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

