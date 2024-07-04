Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,168 Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.