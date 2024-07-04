Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,035 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

