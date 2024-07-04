Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,043 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 576,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,089,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 196,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 118,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $780.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.