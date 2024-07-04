Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,652 AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in AAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AAR by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,375 shares of company stock worth $2,994,605 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.54. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

