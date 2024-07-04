Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of NYSE G opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on G. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

