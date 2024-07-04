Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 42,551 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $614.49 million, a PE ratio of -79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

