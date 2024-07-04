Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $400,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,826 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of MVF stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.